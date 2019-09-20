Long Pond Capital LP Has Lifted Holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by $3.50 Million as Shares Declined; Summit Creek Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Inogen (INGN)

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 133.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 79,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 138,660 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.26M, up from 59,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.62. About 413,796 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN); 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 3.21 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.23M, up from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 2.25M shares traded or 23.61% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold INGN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 22.43 million shares or 0.38% more from 22.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Commercial Bank stated it has 454 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 111,789 shares in its portfolio. 60 are held by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust invested in 32 shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co owns 226,608 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 954 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Virtu Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 3,193 shares. Highstreet Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.02% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 13,051 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Employees Retirement stated it has 22,722 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Partner Inv Management LP invested in 0.13% or 1,852 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold DRH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 202.19 million shares or 2.63% less from 207.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Techs LP reported 7,573 shares stake. Hg Vora Cap Ltd Co holds 5.07% or 6.75M shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 448,044 shares. 36,340 were accumulated by Magnetar Finance Limited Liability Company. 68,928 were reported by Cap Financial Advisers Llc. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 4.67 million shares. Laurion Cap Management Lp accumulated 26,437 shares or 0% of the stock. Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 0% or 63,670 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Kempen Capital Management Nv owns 0.42% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 469,293 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 3.28 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Redmond Asset Ltd Co accumulated 138,004 shares. Mesirow Fin Invest invested 1.47% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). 44,510 are owned by Foundry Ltd Liability.