Long Pond Capital LP Has Lifted Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Position; Bluespruce Investments LP Has Trimmed Adobe (ADBE) Stake

Long Pond Capital Lp increased Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) stake by 191.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Long Pond Capital Lp acquired 2.99M shares as Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY)’s stock declined 7.37%. The Long Pond Capital Lp holds 4.55M shares with $76.81 million value, up from 1.56M last quarter. Extended Stay Amer Inc now has $2.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 1.93 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 1.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 8,924 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Bluespruce Investments Lp holds 724,056 shares with $213.34 million value, down from 732,980 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $135.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $279.9. About 1.95M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.84M for 44.01 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Homrich & Berg owns 2,611 shares. Intact Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,600 shares. South State Corporation invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aravt Global Lc holds 84,000 shares or 3.87% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 177,971 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.51% stake. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 28,646 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Alps Advsr Inc reported 1,453 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Inc stated it has 61 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd owns 26,678 shares. Amp Capital Investors has 314,278 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd holds 0.4% or 21,350 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 64,683 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Holt Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased Booking Holdings Inc stake by 18,515 shares to 97,535 valued at $182.85M in 2019Q2. It also upped Worldpay Inc. stake by 318,130 shares and now owns 2.24 million shares. Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.

Among 14 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $310.71’s average target is 11.01% above currents $279.9 stock price. Adobe had 25 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Stephens. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Barclays Capital. Argus Research maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Thursday, June 20. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $320 target.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The ECBâ€™s Announcement Could Boost Adobe – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With 23% Earnings Growth, Did Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Short – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Assessing Whether Adobe Can Follow The Market Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. Nicholson Brian T. had bought 10,000 shares worth $147,644 on Monday, August 12. Halkyard Jonathan S had bought 10,000 shares worth $146,294.

Among 4 analysts covering Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Extended Stay America has $24 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16.75’s average target is 12.57% above currents $14.88 stock price. Extended Stay America had 6 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, September 6 to “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 9. Barclays Capital maintained Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies downgraded the shares of STAY in report on Thursday, August 8 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 510,888 shares. Corsair LP reported 2.45% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Howe Rusling Inc has 13,423 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.16% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Sei Invs Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Nuveen Asset Lc reported 1.43M shares stake. Raymond James Na holds 30,949 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 276,631 shares. Chicago Equity Limited invested in 67,935 shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 166,339 shares. Advisory Rech Inc holds 0.35% or 1.06M shares. Nomura Incorporated has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Moreover, Bb&T Secs Lc has 0.01% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stay Far Away From CRON Stock Until Its Valuation Comes Down – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fitbit: Stay Away – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.