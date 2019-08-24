Long Pond Capital LP Has Increased Its Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Holding; BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Covered By 0 Bulls

Long Pond Capital Lp increased Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) stake by 3.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Long Pond Capital Lp acquired 230,500 shares as Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP)’s stock rose 0.57%. The Long Pond Capital Lp holds 6.25M shares with $215.11M value, up from 6.02M last quarter. Hudson Pac Pptys Inc now has $5.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 321,463 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31

Among 2 analysts covering BancorpSouth (NYSE:BXS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BancorpSouth has $33 highest and $30.5000 lowest target. $31.75’s average target is 19.18% above currents $26.64 stock price. BancorpSouth had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens downgraded BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) on Wednesday, March 6 to “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. See BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 430,655 shares traded or 2.23% up from the average. BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has declined 9.29% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BXS News: 24/05/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Short-Interest Ratio Rises 120% to 10 Days; 19/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 18/04/2018 – BANCORPSOUTH BANK BXS.N – MERGER HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 18/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank To Acquire Icon Capital Corporation In Houston, Texas; 18/04/2018 – BANCORPSOUTH- UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, MARK REILEY WILL SERVE AS BANCORPSOUTH BANK’S HOUSTON AREA CHAIRMAN; 18/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank: 1Q Net Interest Rev $138.1M Up 20.5%; 18/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank 1Q EPS 54c; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – BANCORPSOUTH BANK TO BUY ICON CAPITAL IN HOUSTON, TX

Investors sentiment is 0 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 0 investors sold BancorpSouth Bank shares while 0 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 9,630 shares or 50.00% less from 19,260 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Company accumulated 130 shares or 0% of the stock. Fruth Invest stated it has 9,500 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

BancorpSouth, Inc. operates as a financial holding firm for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. It has a 12.23 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $33,270 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $33,270 was bought by GLASER JONATHAN M.

Waterfront Capital Partners Limited Liability Company holds 5% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 998,072 shares.