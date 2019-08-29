Long Pond Capital LP Has Increased Its D R Horton (DHI) Holding by $474.08 Million; Broderick Brian C Boosted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $592,740

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 76.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 333 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, up from 433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $888.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $31.48 during the last trading session, reaching $1795.73. About 964,063 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – At the 2018 Code Conference in California, CEO Katrina Lake said the young clothing subscription company has never seriously discussed a buyout from Amazon; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to sever ties with top lobbying firms in Washington – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – Response Mag: Amazon Offers Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 27/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday, with strong growth from AWS and advertising; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Lays Out Plans for Second Fulfillment Center in Australia; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime has more than 100m paid members, Bezos reveals; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $30 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 1488.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 11.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 12.34 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $510.62M, up from 776,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 226,476 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 0.06% or 243,468 shares. Da Davidson Company stated it has 98,684 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Limited Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Tiger Eye Limited Liability Co reported 0.11% stake. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). The Texas-based Hilltop has invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company owns 47,056 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership, Michigan-based fund reported 521 shares. Macquarie Group Limited stated it has 239,026 shares. Nordea Mngmt has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 639,586 shares. 512,220 were accumulated by Principal Fin Group. Ingalls And Snyder holds 0.02% or 9,375 shares. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 45,401 shares in its portfolio.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 2.12M shares to 2.76 million shares, valued at $229.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 957,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.94 million shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 26,452 shares to 41,315 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.