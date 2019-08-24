Long Pond Capital LP Has Decreased Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding by $105.32 Million; As Dominion Energy (D) Market Value Declined, Albion Financial Group Has Raised Holding

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 4,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 45,391 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, up from 41,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 3.15M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 13.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.46M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72M, down from 14.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 17.80M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs Pwr owns 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,632 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 2,883 are held by Heritage Corporation. Welch And Forbes Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bessemer Grp Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 23,963 shares. Prudential Fincl has 0.24% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lederer & Associate Invest Counsel Ca holds 1.39% or 19,420 shares in its portfolio. Welch Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,943 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 176,325 shares. Qci Asset New York owns 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1,988 shares. Luminus Management Ltd accumulated 1.88 million shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd reported 517,541 shares stake. Farmers Tru invested in 7,980 shares. Keystone Planning holds 3.35% or 88,497 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,605 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A, worth $499,994 on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Investment has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1,000 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 104,561 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 300,041 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bridger Limited Liability Corporation has 0.95% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 526,125 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Segantii Mngmt has 0.31% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 300,000 shares. 1,115 are held by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 3.64 million shares. Moreover, Janney Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moneta Gru Inv Advisors Llc holds 66,283 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alps Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 15,187 were reported by Northeast Consultants. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% stake.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 1.70M shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $180.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 374,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

