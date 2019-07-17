Long Pond Capital LP Has Cut Century Cmntys (CCS) Position; SALT LAKE POTASH LTD ORDINARY SHARES (WHELF) Shorts Down By 33.55%

SALT LAKE POTASH LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WHELF) had a decrease of 33.55% in short interest. WHELF’s SI was 10,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 33.55% from 15,200 shares previously. With 2,200 avg volume, 5 days are for SALT LAKE POTASH LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WHELF)’s short sellers to cover WHELF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.53. About 13,000 shares traded or 461.80% up from the average. Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) stake by 6.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 176,700 shares as Century Cmntys Inc (CCS)’s stock rose 14.92%. The Long Pond Capital Lp holds 2.43M shares with $58.30M value, down from 2.61 million last quarter. Century Cmntys Inc now has $827.97 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 78,285 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Century Communities, Inc (CCS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Century Communities, Inc. announces pre-sales for Woodland Lakes in Huffman – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Century Communities, Inc. announces pre-grand opening for Provenance at College Park in Mountain House – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Century Communities, Inc. hosts grand opening for Brookwood Village in Snellville June 22 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 32.23% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.21 per share. CCS’s profit will be $24.86 million for 8.33 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% EPS growth.

Long Pond Capital Lp increased Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc stake by 507,000 shares to 757,000 valued at $16.84M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) stake by 405,962 shares and now owns 2.33M shares. Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) was raised too.

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company has market cap of $122.41 million. The firm explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily holds interests in Goldfield Salt Lakes project located in the northern goldfields of Western Australia.

More notable recent Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Osisko Mining: Finally Turning The Corner – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Imperial Brands: Feeling A Little Blu – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cannabis Stock News Daily Roundup July 10 – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best Stocks for 2019: Charlotteâ€™s Web Is Just Taking a Breather – Investorplace.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Public Oil & Gas Companies Scheduled for The Oil & Gas Conference® Represent $158 Billion in Energy Industry Market Capitalization – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.