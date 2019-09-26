Long Pond Capital LP Has Boosted Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Stake by $47.25 Million; Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Stock Value Rose While Samson Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $681,744

Samson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samson Capital Management Llc sold 28,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 187,007 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55 million, down from 215,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.97. About 170,782 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 108.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 590,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.37 million, up from 546,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $81.8. About 77,860 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price; 10/05/2018 – SL Green Announces Acquisition of Leasehold Interest at 2 Herald Square; 23/04/2018 – DJ SL Green Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLG); 11/04/2018 – SL Green Realty To Sell Two Suburban Office Properties to Different Buyers for a Combined Sale Price of $67M; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $301.7 MLN VS $377.4 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue

Samson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $160.62M and $53.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 128,461 shares to 534,671 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.79M for 12.19 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions holds 18,193 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 673,412 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 53,676 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested in 4.84 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. 44,999 were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial Incorporated. Provise Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,869 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hightower Services Lta owns 47,470 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Kistler reported 1,745 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 6.24M shares. Hsbc Plc reported 3.01 million shares. Plancorp Ltd Com invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 80 shares. Weiss Multi invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 166,987 shares.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $3.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 1.02M shares to 5.23 million shares, valued at $174.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 768,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56M shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

