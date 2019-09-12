Long Pond Capital LP Decreased Stake in Lennar (LEN) as Stock Declined; Dominos Pizza Com (DPZ) Holding Held by Tocqueville Asset Management Lp

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 33.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 768,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.54M, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54. About 2.62M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc Com (DPZ) by 157.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 1,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 2,125 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $591,000, up from 825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $249.09. About 738,337 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 17/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Target Price Cut 125 to A$42.47/Share by Credit Suisse; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Sales Rose Across All Its Markets; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00, EST. $1.77; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – UK SYSTEM SALES IN FIRST EIGHT WEEKS OF 2018 UP 10.9%, OR 7.1% LIKE-FOR-LIKE; 07/03/2018 – Domino’s® and the National Fire Protection Association to Deliver Fire Safety Messages to Homes Across the Country; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – SHARE BUYBACKS OF £50M PLANNED FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND UP 16.7% TO 5.25P; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – ANNOUNCED THAT CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO COMPLETE A RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – DPZ 1Q DOMESTIC CO-OWNED COMP GROWTH +6.4%, EST. +4.7%; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY GLOBAL RETAIL SALES GROWTH OF 16.8 PCT

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $3.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 938,700 shares to 2.34 million shares, valued at $18.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 594,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Paramount Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pcj Investment Counsel has 0.05% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Northern Tru holds 0.04% or 3.50M shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mngmt reported 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 40,420 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,131 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Calamos Ltd Liability Co stated it has 38,550 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Management Ltd Com holds 245,677 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The accumulated 40,266 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Trexquant Investment Lp holds 85,134 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Optimum Invest Advsr accumulated 5,100 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 55,045 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0% or 2,163 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 623,385 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $420.32M for 10.23 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Know What Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unforgettable And Uninvestable – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold DPZ shares while 134 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 2.44% less from 38.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 867 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Invesco reported 727,307 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.25% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 14 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 2,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 734 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). The California-based Shelton Capital Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Merian (Uk) Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 22,359 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Whittier owns 15,090 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fin Serv Grp has 0% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). 267,905 were accumulated by Waddell And Reed Financial. Whittier Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 2,518 shares.