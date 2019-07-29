Long Pond Capital LP Cut Its Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $105.32 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Holder Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Upped Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 13.17 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.46M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72M, down from 14.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 10.47 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 1,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,757 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 44,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.30M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs starts to transfer some senior bankers to Frankfurt due to Brexit; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – CO AND VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL HEARTHSIDE FOOD SOLUTIONS; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN BONUS GAP FOR INTERNATIONAL UNIT OF 72.2 PCT; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 80C/SHR FROM 75C, EST. 80C; 15/04/2018 – Goldman buys personal finance app Clarity Money; 06/04/2018 – Goldman’s Ramos Says Brazil Needs to Accelerate Fiscal Adjustments (Video); 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT LTD – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE IPREO FROM PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION; 07/03/2018 – Yannis Koutsomitis: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 18/05/2018 – Nickel in Longest Run of Weekly Gains in ’18 as Goldman Endorses; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl reported 338,902 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 240,960 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). The Illinois-based Optimum Inv Advsrs has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Private Advisor Llc owns 13,663 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alps Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cohen Mgmt Inc invested in 0.9% or 431,137 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.04% stake. Principal Group Inc reported 2.56 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Ltd holds 27,499 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cbre Clarion Securities Lc holds 0.01% or 69,121 shares. Par Capital Mngmt holds 3.60 million shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc reported 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 146,774 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $36.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 374,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG).