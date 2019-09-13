Long Pond Capital LP Cut D R Horton (DHI) Holding By $36.38 Million; Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) Has 0.8 Sentiment

Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 8 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 10 sold and reduced their equity positions in Citizens Community Bancorp. The funds in our database reported: 5.02 million shares, down from 5.08 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Citizens Community Bancorp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 9 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 6.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 846,046 shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 3.56%. The Long Pond Capital Lp holds 11.49M shares with $495.72 million value, down from 12.34M last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $18.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 2.82 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking services and products primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan, the United States. The company has market cap of $130.02 million. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 18.52 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, home equity lines-of-credit, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans.

Analysts await Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 125.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.12 per share. CZWI’s profit will be $3.09M for 10.51 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. for 271,230 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 920,000 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 0.57% invested in the company for 327,315 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.55% in the stock. Ejf Capital Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 351,181 shares.

Long Pond Capital Lp increased Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New stake by 1.49M shares to 1.81M valued at $77.27 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Hilton Grand Vacations Inc stake by 2.00 million shares and now owns 7.87 million shares. Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) was raised too.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.28 million for 9.89 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering DR Horton (NYSE:DHI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. DR Horton has $5900 highest and $41 lowest target. $50.88’s average target is 2.85% above currents $49.47 stock price. DR Horton had 14 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Susquehanna on Wednesday, April 17 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by BTIG Research. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of DHI in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 15.