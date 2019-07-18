Long Pond Capital LP Continues to Hold Stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH); As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Market Value Rose, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Position

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,530 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 42,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.55. About 2.98M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 146,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.40M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.84 million, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $717.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 139,476 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 28.76% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Tn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Fort Limited Partnership, Maryland-based fund reported 218 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter owns 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 85,134 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 2.24 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. E&G Advsr LP holds 18,204 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Serv Network Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 0.06% or 13.84M shares in its portfolio. 16,719 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Agf Invs America has 0.92% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 90,095 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company accumulated 746,908 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 10,715 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Daiwa Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.70 million for 29.95 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Take Note, Williams’ Financials Are Improving – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Yorkers asked to support gas pipeline project – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiduciary Claymore Engry I (Prn) (FMO) by 47,284 shares to 609,362 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 9,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.