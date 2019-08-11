Long Pond Capital LP Boosted Position in D R Horton (DHI) as Market Value Rose; Abbott Labs (ABT) Shareholder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Lowered Holding by $4.90 Million as Stock Price Rose

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 61,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 722,166 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.73 million, down from 784,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 4.94 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 1488.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 11.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 12.34M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $510.62M, up from 776,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 3.03M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 186,450 shares to 270,050 shares, valued at $51.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 144,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 895,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “With Earnings On Tap, A Stir In This Leveraged Pharmaceuticals ETF – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.78 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru invested in 0.46% or 146.07M shares. Oakworth invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 4,642 shares. Ledyard Fincl Bank invested in 0.34% or 31,971 shares. Toth Advisory Corp has invested 2.54% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Iowa National Bank & Trust reported 27,661 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.49% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Badgley Phelps Bell has 0.07% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 14,858 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel reported 37,336 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,875 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bollard Gp Limited reported 157,395 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.9% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 17,840 were accumulated by Longer Invests. Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 2,238 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First American Bank & Trust holds 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 14,703 shares.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 485,000 shares to 3.28M shares, valued at $74.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 131,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Cisco Systems, NRG Energy and D. R. Horton – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “This Model Suggests A Gloomy Outlook For D.R. Horton – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.