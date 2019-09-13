Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US Inc. 3 0.38 N/A -1.33 0.00 Viper Energy Partners LP 31 13.87 N/A 2.00 16.15

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -4.5% Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.59 beta means Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s volatility is 159.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1.34 beta and it is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Lonestar Resources US Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Viper Energy Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and has 20.1 Quick Ratio. Viper Energy Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Viper Energy Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively Viper Energy Partners LP has a consensus target price of $42.43, with potential upside of 43.20%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.2% of Lonestar Resources US Inc. shares and 89.4% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares. Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners LP has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.81% 3.77% -32.43% -48.87% -73.39% -32.05% Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89%

For the past year Lonestar Resources US Inc. has -32.05% weaker performance while Viper Energy Partners LP has 23.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners LP beats Lonestar Resources US Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.