Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) EPS Estimated At $-0.10; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Trimmed By $1.01 Million Its Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Holding

Analysts expect Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) to report $-0.10 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.96% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.49. About 120,177 shares traded. Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) has declined 37.57% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LONE News: 28/03/2018 – Lonestar Resources US 1Q Loss $13.7M; 13/05/2018 – Lonestar Resources US 1Q Adjusted EBITDAX $23.4M; 25/04/2018 – Lonestar Cell MTN and Youtap Launch Momo Pay in Liberia; 28/03/2018 – LONESTAR RESOURCES US INC – ESTIMATES THAT MARCH PRODUCTION BENEFITTED PARTIALLY FROM ADDITION OF COMPANY’S HORNED FROG WELLS; 28/03/2018 – Lonestar Resources US 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 24/05/2018 – LONESTAR RESOURCES US – LENDERS IN FACILITY APPROVED INCREASE IN CO’S BORROWING BASE FROM $160 MLN TO $190 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Lonestar Announces Increase in Borrowing Base to $190M; 13/05/2018 – Lonestar Resources US 1Q Loss/Shr 75c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lonestar Resources US Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LONE); 28/03/2018 – Correct: Lonestar Resources US 4Q Loss $13.7M

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) stake by 3.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 12,981 shares as Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG)’s stock rose 3.99%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 324,289 shares with $25.33 million value, down from 337,270 last quarter. Gallagher Arthur J & Co now has $17.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $91.81. About 1.32 million shares traded or 39.21% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 22.44% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Elections in Azerbaíjan; 09/05/2018 – Investment News: Bill Kline out as head of Gallagher’s $55 billion retirement-plan aggregator; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHESTER, ENGLAND-BASED RISK SERVICES (NW) LTD; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Formal Complaint Against Kansas City Power & Light by Arthur J. Chartrand; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – SIGNED A DEAL TO BUY 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS OF PRONTO HOLDCO; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires ClearPoint Financial, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services (NW) Ltd

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $85,426 activity. English Frank E. Jr. also sold $85,426 worth of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) shares.

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Gillis, Ellis & Baker, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Third Quarter Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires The Novick Group, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $152.58M for 27.99 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 18,502 shares to 230,157 valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 21,855 shares and now owns 86,727 shares. Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, June 14. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AJG in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 22 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12.

