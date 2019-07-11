Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) Contrasting side by side

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US Inc. 4 0.31 N/A 0.37 9.70 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 127 2.21 N/A 5.16 26.73

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Lonestar Resources US Inc. and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Lonestar Resources US Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is currently more affordable than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lonestar Resources US Inc. and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 1.7% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 15% 5.9%

Volatility & Risk

Lonestar Resources US Inc. is 178.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.78 beta. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has a 0.51 beta and it is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lonestar Resources US Inc. and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60% and 2.3%. About 2.6% of Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 80.64% are PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.28% -17.85% -30.29% -50.62% -37.57% -1.64% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.44% -1.57% 66.16% 94.08% 244.5% 96.72%

For the past year Lonestar Resources US Inc. has -1.64% weaker performance while PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has 96.72% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation beats Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.