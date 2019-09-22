Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Contrasting side by side

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US Inc. 3 0.37 N/A -1.33 0.00 Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.52 N/A 0.50 12.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -4.5% Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 20.9% 17.4%

Risk & Volatility

Lonestar Resources US Inc. is 159.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.59. Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Evolution Petroleum Corporation are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Evolution Petroleum Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Evolution Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 58.2% and 75.1% respectively. About 2.7% of Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Evolution Petroleum Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.81% 3.77% -32.43% -48.87% -73.39% -32.05% Evolution Petroleum Corporation -0.33% -13.48% -12.23% -19.1% -42.99% -10.56%

For the past year Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

Evolution Petroleum Corporation beats Lonestar Resources US Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.