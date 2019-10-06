Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Contrasting side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US Inc. 3 0.00 22.53M -1.33 0.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 14 2.03 171.97M 1.13 13.30

Table 1 highlights Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US Inc. 810,519,120.77% -17.6% -4.5% Black Stone Minerals L.P. 1,197,562,674.09% 29% 14%

Volatility & Risk

Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s 2.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 159.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Black Stone Minerals L.P. has a 0.58 beta and it is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Black Stone Minerals L.P. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Black Stone Minerals L.P. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Black Stone Minerals L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

Black Stone Minerals L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average price target and a 68.87% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Black Stone Minerals L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.2% and 29.6%. Insiders held 2.7% of Lonestar Resources US Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.81% 3.77% -32.43% -48.87% -73.39% -32.05% Black Stone Minerals L.P. -1.9% -2.34% -16.57% -11.03% -12.99% -3.1%

For the past year Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals L.P. beats Lonestar Resources US Inc. on 12 of the 12 factors.

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.