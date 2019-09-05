Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) Comparison side by side

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US Inc. 3 0.32 N/A -1.33 0.00 Apache Corporation 29 1.24 N/A 0.28 86.29

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Apache Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -4.5% Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Lonestar Resources US Inc. has a 2.59 beta, while its volatility is 159.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Apache Corporation’s 78.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Apache Corporation which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Apache Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Apache Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apache Corporation 3 2 2 2.29

Meanwhile, Apache Corporation’s average price target is $31.71, while its potential upside is 41.75%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.2% of Lonestar Resources US Inc. shares and 0% of Apache Corporation shares. 2.7% are Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Apache Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.81% 3.77% -32.43% -48.87% -73.39% -32.05% Apache Corporation -1.49% -16.37% -22.99% -26.89% -46.98% -6.97%

For the past year Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Apache Corporation.

Summary

Apache Corporation beats Lonestar Resources US Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.