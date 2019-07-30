Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) Analysts See $-0.10 EPS; Endurant Capital Management LP Upped By $8.12 Million Its Icon Plc (ICLR) Position

Analysts expect Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) to report $-0.10 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 79,743 shares traded. Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) has declined 37.57% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LONE News: 30/04/2018 – Lonestar Resources US: Gregory R. Packer Appointed General Counsel; 13/05/2018 – Lonestar Resources US 1Q Loss/Shr 75c; 28/03/2018 – Correct: Lonestar Resources US 4Q Rev $31.4M; 28/03/2018 – Correct: Lonestar Resources US 4Q Loss $13.7M; 14/05/2018 – Lonestar Prestress Responsibly Builds lmpressive Headquarters and Plant, Featuring Easi-Set Buildings on a Greenfield Site; 14/05/2018 – LONESTAR PRESTRESS RESPONSIBLY BUILDS IMPRESSIVE HEADQUARTERS AND PLANT, FEATURING EASI-SET BUILDINGS ON A GREENFIELD SITE; 28/03/2018 – LONESTAR RESOURCES US INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $31.4 MLN VS $13.4 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Lonestar Resources Announces Management Changes; 13/05/2018 – Lonestar Resources US 1Q Loss $18.5M; 24/05/2018 – LONESTAR REPORTS BOOST IN BORROWING BASE TO $190M FROM $160M

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased Icon Plc (ICLR) stake by 145.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endurant Capital Management Lp acquired 59,742 shares as Icon Plc (ICLR)'s stock declined 3.24%. The Endurant Capital Management Lp holds 100,874 shares with $13.78M value, up from 41,132 last quarter. Icon Plc now has $8.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $158.12. About 227,303 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 10.23% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500.

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $58.82 million. The firm primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana.

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased Anaptysbio Inc stake by 6,652 shares to 6,082 valued at $444,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dentsply Sirona Inc stake by 89,436 shares and now owns 28,988 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was reduced too.

