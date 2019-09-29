Lonestar Capital Management Upped Stake in Ezcorp (EZPW) as Stock Price Declined; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Boosted Its Stake by $13.19 Million

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 948.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 178,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 197,051 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.61 million, up from 18,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.56. About 3.41 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Percent After Sources Say T-Mobile And Sprint Make Progress, Aim For Deal Next Week; 11/05/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Vow Merger Won’t Repeat Havoc of Earlier Sprint Tie-Up; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to merge; 29/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Expected to Announce Merger as Soon as Sunday; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE & NBC’S KXAS-TV ACCELERATE 600 MHZ REPACK; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: EXPECT LAUNCH OF 1ST PHASE OF T-MOBILE TV IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Says It Is Getting Advice From Former Trump Aide Lewandowski Amid Proposed Takeover; 30/04/2018 – 5G sounds amazing – but Sprint and T-Mobile’s merger won’t provide any instant miracles; 10/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 267,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 773,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32 million, up from 505,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.62. About 623,984 shares traded or 60.41% up from the average. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 22/05/2018 – Ezcorp: No Fatalities in Accident of Aircraft Carrying Four EZCORP Employees; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP Reports 47% Increase in Second Quarter Net Income; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 25/04/2018 – Ezcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW); 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 266,555 shares to 289,000 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold EZPW shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 0.73% less from 47.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 115,706 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 89,254 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Next Fin Group accumulated 200 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Hodges Capital Inc holds 0.04% or 41,150 shares. Granite Inv Partners Limited Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Lonestar Cap reported 773,004 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp owns 94,076 shares. 1.79 million are held by Renaissance Tech Llc. Victory Management reported 226,950 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 98,230 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 38,137 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 82,699 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc owns 56,596 shares.

More notable recent EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Laughing Water Capital Year End Letter 2017 – Seeking Alpha” on February 09, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is EZCORP, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EZPW) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Laughing Water Capital Q4 2018 Letter – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Payday lenders don’t need strict underwriting rules, CFPB says – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “EZCORP (EZPW) Appoints Zena Srivatsa Arnold to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “6 Stocks Poised to Score Big on the 5G Wave – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference in New York, NY – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sprint Stock Isn’t Worth a Gamble for the T-Mobile Merger – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Can Elliott Management Really Boost AT&Tâ€™s Share Price? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 09, 2019.