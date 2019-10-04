Lonestar Capital Management Upped Position in Entercom Communications (ETM) as Valuation Declined; Ancient Art LP Stake in Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Cut as Valuation Rose

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 111,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 903,916 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.24 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.11. About 732,453 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 248.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 910,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.40 million, up from 365,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 955,416 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM)

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 107,698 shares to 325,740 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 123,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ws Management Lllp has invested 0.16% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Texas-based United Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Blackrock Inc owns 9.10M shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication invested in 0% or 41,372 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 1,499 shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Art Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 116,245 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 2.21 million shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc holds 18,158 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 10,149 shares. First Advsrs LP reported 80,157 shares. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 80,895 shares or 0.02% of the stock. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Css Ltd Liability Il holds 0% or 5,518 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 1.28M shares.

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $69.31 million for 8.38 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 2.15% more from 86.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fin Serv Grp invested in 0% or 2,542 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 220,285 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. American Finance Group Incorporated Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 150,000 shares. 1.88 million are held by Robotti Robert. Raging Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 1.74 million shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated, Colorado-based fund reported 27,758 shares. Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). 71,805 were reported by Cornercap Investment Counsel. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 383,162 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 64,100 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 18,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 61,900 were reported by Alberta Inv Corp. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.73 million shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability reported 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 19,641 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48 million and $630.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upwork Inc by 1.69M shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $31.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

