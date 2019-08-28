Lonestar Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Berry Global Group (BERY) by $1.91 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Held by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 36,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 200,067 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.78M, down from 236,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 648,476 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 60.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 8,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 13,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $136.55. About 5.48M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skyline Asset Mngmt Lp holds 1.16% or 126,600 shares. Bamco Ny reported 800,000 shares. 164,880 are held by Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com has 314 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 11,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Financial holds 16,478 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 3.43 million shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.1% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Llc accumulated 500 shares. 7,225 were reported by Capwealth Advsrs Limited. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 75,764 shares. 351,662 were accumulated by Sir L P. Moreover, American Century Inc has 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 135,821 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 1.27M shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0.02% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Share Price Increased 101% – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Berry Global – Risk Adjusted Return Of -25% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Berry Plastics missed Q3 estimates – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sachem Head Adds Salesforce (CRM), Spectra Energy (SE) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invs owns 249,078 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability has 226,036 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Llc reported 0.56% stake. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated stated it has 436,961 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 8,646 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Papp L Roy And Associates invested in 95,803 shares. Glenview Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 719,201 shares. First Heartland Consultants stated it has 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability owns 42,839 shares. Broad Run Mgmt has 1.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 222,009 shares. The New York-based Edgewood Management Ltd has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Addenda Inc reported 0.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 439 shares. Hm Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Calamos Lc has 0.8% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Comcast Stock vs. Disney Stock: Which is the Better Buy? – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.