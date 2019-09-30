Lonestar Capital Management Trimmed Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holding by $1.24 Million; Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Greenwich Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $497,792 as Share Value Declined

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 15,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 33,471 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 17,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.62. About 1.23M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 123,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.68 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 697,667 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Constellium to purchase stake in auto body sheet JV – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium N.V. Announces Delisting From Euronext Paris – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2018. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium provides Moravia Cans with its Aeralâ„¢ solution for production of the award-winning Dove antiperspirant aerosol for Unilever – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium to Host Analyst Day on December 13, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2018.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.70M for 10.98 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 100,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 910,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Contura Energy Inc.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66B and $580.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 7,087 shares to 15,552 shares, valued at $885,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Momo: Buy Into Overseas Growth And Innovation – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Forty Seven, Inc. Granted Fast Track Designation for Magrolimab (5F9) for the Treatment of Myelodysplastic Syndrome and Acute Myeloid Leukemia – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Fastenal Company’s (NASDAQ:FAST) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

