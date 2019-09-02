Lonestar Capital Management Stake in Dycom Inds (DY) Has Lowered by $5.40 Million as Stock Price Rose; Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) Valuation Rose While Osmium Partners Trimmed Position by $3.46 Million

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) by 40.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 138,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $513.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 18,668 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering; 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry; 28/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 508,179 shares traded or 42.97% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M

Analysts await Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 184.62% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.13 per share. FC’s profit will be $5.17M for 24.86 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Covey Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -364.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold FC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.03 million shares or 0.76% more from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,991 were accumulated by Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability. Susquehanna Grp Llp owns 25,820 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 26,410 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 15,052 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Glenmede Na reported 0% stake. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership reported 400 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 51,069 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co reported 18,672 shares stake. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 802,823 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De owns 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 292,588 shares. Ameritas Prns owns 1,007 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru stated it has 135,522 shares.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 23,965 shares to 561,855 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (NYSE:RST) by 191,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST).

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 27.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.98 per share. DY’s profit will be $22.91M for 15.67 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.86% negative EPS growth.

