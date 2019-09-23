Lonestar Capital Management Stake in Berry Global Group (BERY) Has Cut by $5.20 Million as Stock Price Declined; Scripps Ew (SSP) Holding Has Increased by Litespeed Management Llc

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Scripps Ew (SSP) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 43,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 483,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39M, up from 439,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Scripps Ew for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 6.22% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 452,393 shares traded or 10.31% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 13/04/2018 – Gamco Says It Seeks to Have Brown, Cole, Sadusky Elected to E.W. Scripps Board ‘to Help Management Increase Intrinsic Value’; 29/05/2018 – ABC loses prime TV showcase with ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 07/03/2018 – CMO Today: Discovery-Scripps Deal Closes; Brands Set For ‘Idol’ Return; Light Beer Marketing Face-Off; 22/05/2018 – Scripps National Spelling Bee To Welcome 516 Spellers To Compete In 2018 National Finals; 07/05/2018 – EW SCRIPPS 1Q OPER REV. $254.2M, EST. $253.7M; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS RENEWS CBS AFFILIATION PACT IN NASHVILLE; 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote for Company’s Board Nominees; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Scripps’ $299 Million Term Loan B, Ba3 Cfr Unchanged; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 50.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 100,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.26M, down from 200,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.94. About 1.24M shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berry Global Group, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Berry Global Signs the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Global Commitment – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Share Price Increased 101% – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berry Global Group: High Cash Flow, Share Repurchases And Low Forward P/E – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Berry Plastics Group Inc (BERY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kemnay Advisory Inc has 0.54% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc has 122,845 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al has 0.1% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). King Street Mngmt Lp has 580,000 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Epoch Inv Prtn holds 333,181 shares. Park West Asset Mgmt Lc owns 1.14 million shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 641,246 are owned by D E Shaw And. Scotia Capital holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 110,873 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Southpoint Cap Advisors Limited Partnership holds 1.39% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) or 700,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 294,566 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 263,915 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 627,419 shares. 23,624 are held by Td Asset Management.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 280,000 shares to 530,000 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Contura Energy Inc by 76,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM).

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $121.53M for 10.58 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Thedenverchannel.com which released: “Denver7 wins National Murrow Award for Overall Excellence – The Denver Channel” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “South Sudan 2019/20 spending to more than double – finmin – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Itafos Announces Borrowing of Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debt in the Amount of US$15000000 – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Scripps proposes private placement of senior notes – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SSP shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.16 million shares or 1.47% more from 53.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Cap Mgmt, Missouri-based fund reported 150,698 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 38,318 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv invested in 0% or 64,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 19,337 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0% or 89,516 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Kbc Grp Nv has 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Aperio Gru Lc holds 19,581 shares. 69,364 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Northern reported 2.19 million shares. S Muoio Ltd Liability Corporation holds 27,346 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 378,579 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 180,596 shares. Victory Capital, a Ohio-based fund reported 4.07M shares.