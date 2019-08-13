Lonestar Capital Management Stake in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Lowered by $2.80 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Zillow Group (Z) Stock Price Rose, Slate Path Capital LP Has Upped Its Position by $3.37 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 184,420 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 14/05/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA QDOBA Mexican Eats® Names Keith Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer and Susan Daggett as Chief Financial Officer; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers Want More Information About Kushner Family Loans From Citigroup, Apollo Global Management — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Swings to Loss On Slide in Investment Income; 14/05/2018 – Apollo Global: QDOBA Names Keith Guilbault as CEO; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apollo seeks to raise more than $4 billion for third natural resources fund; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Apollo Global Management Prop Snr Unsecd Nts ‘A’; 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS – KKR AND KAYNE, WITH HAYMAKER MANAGEMENT, APOLLO, AGREED TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TO A TAXABLE ENTITY; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL 1Q ECONOMIC LOSS/SHR 30C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 09/03/2018 – Vectra Co. Announces Completion Of The Sale Of Its EaglePicher Technologies Business To Affiliates Of GTCR

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 115.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 99,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 598,287 shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Kathleen Philips Is Retiring From Role as CFO Effective May 31; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M; 12/04/2018 – Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Selected to Partner with Zillow Instant Offers™ Expansion to Las Vegas; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Stay as Chief Legal Officer Through End of 2018; 30/05/2018 – As CEO of Zillow, a tech company breaking into the radical new territory of flipping houses, Rascoff seemed himself wary of regulation; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Rev $299.9M; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill desk with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees FY Rev $1.43B-$1.58B; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Will Engage Executive Recruiting Firm to Search for New CFO

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55M shares to 4.82M shares, valued at $107.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

