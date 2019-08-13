Lonestar Capital Management Raised Its Position in Symantec (SYMC) by $1.22 Million; As Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) Stock Rose, Davis-Rea LTD Trimmed Its Stake by $1.51 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 3.73M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Symantec fell more than 30 percent Friday to a low of $18.85; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AT THIS TIME, DOES NOT ANTICIPATE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON ITS HISTORICAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FROM INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 14/05/2018 – Symantec sees its best day in nearly 6 years after Friday’s plunge; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 Rev $4.760B-$4.90B; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Info; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Antici; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP EPS $1.50 – $1.65; 11/05/2018 – Lawyers for investors say they are investigating whether Symantec “may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Board Audit Panel Commences Internal Investigation From Concerns by Former Employee

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (BIP) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 36,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 143,972 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, down from 180,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 39,408 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 14/03/2018 – APAX PARTNERS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN ITALIAN CONSULTANCY BIP FROM ARGOS SODITIC; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RCOM TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO, BROOKFIELD FOR 181 BLN RUPEES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) reported 18,585 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aqr Mngmt Limited Co invested in 13.86M shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Com reported 2,028 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 124,356 shares. Comm Bank reported 14,567 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 388,666 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs reported 0.1% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 18,890 were reported by Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt. The Illinois-based Great Lakes Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Natl Pension Service has invested 0.07% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Everence Cap Management owns 11,610 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Natixis has invested 0.24% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 30,000 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 120,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 64,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,932 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In.

