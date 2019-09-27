Lonestar Capital Management Raised Holding in Pg&E (PCG) by $2.20 Million as Valuation Declined; Slate Path Capital LP Has Lifted Its Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Holding by $9.72 Million

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 615,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.62M, up from 480,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $81.1. About 580,214 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi; 10/04/2018 – Alnylam at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PATISIRAN DEMONSTRATED IMPROVEMENT IN MULTIPLE QUALITY OF LIFE MEASURES, COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 12/03/2018 – Busy Sanofi takes a pass on one of Alnylam’s rare disease drugs, FDA offers ‘breakthrough’ status for PhIII $SNY $ALNY; 20/04/2018 – Biotech companies Alnylam, Dicerna settle trade secrets case; 23/04/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS POS OPINION FOR ORPHAN DRUG IN EU ON ALN-TTRSC02; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam: Data Will Demonstrate the Potential of Patisiran to Alleviate Multiple manifestations of hATTR Amyloidosis; 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.33 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 9.36 million shares traded or 11.09% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oz Management Limited Partnership has 2.12M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 748,225 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 146,161 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr invested in 0% or 300 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 4.20M are held by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Northern Corp owns 1.28 million shares. Valley Advisers reported 46 shares stake. 9,783 are held by Tobam. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 232,689 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0.21% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Lpl Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 43,230 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Qs Invsts Ltd has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 1,500 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $121.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 3.82 million shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $25.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks holds 0.01% or 9,650 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Aviva Public Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Proshare Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 1,732 are owned by Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Co. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 16,200 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 390,662 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 200 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 5,699 shares or 0% of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc accumulated 0.02% or 6,535 shares. 920,171 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gp. Bridger Management Limited Co invested 3.57% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Zeke Capital Advsrs Lc invested in 8,008 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 3,950 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.