Lonestar Capital Management Position in Symantec (SYMC) Trimmed by $5.60 Million as Shares Declined; Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Valuation Rose While Advisors Preferred Has Cut Stake

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) by 90.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 5,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44,000, down from 6,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 745,516 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and Al Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.055 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Prototypes First IP Interface in Silicon for Preliminary Version of DDR5 Standard Being Developed in JEDEC; 05/03/2018 Cadence Minerals Says Macarthur Finds Cobalt, Nickel at Australia Project; 09/05/2018 – Global MEMS Design Contest Winners Announced; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q EPS 26c; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – CADENCE AEROSPACE NAMES THOMAS C. HUTTON CEO; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.86 TO $0.94

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 266,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 289,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29M, down from 555,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 1.30M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Gains Ahead of Investor Call to Address Investigation; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join; 11/05/2018 – Symantec Mystery Investigation Has Market Imagining the Worst; 14/03/2018 – Global Cloud Encryption Market Report 2018 with Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players Gemalto, Sophos and Symantec are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Symantec to Open New Privacy & Data Protection Lab in Germany to Address Growing Global Concern Over Consumer Data; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q Rev $1.135B-$1.165B; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Internal Investigation in Connection With Concerns by Former Employee; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: PROBE ON CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Limited Company holds 2.02M shares. Pinnacle Associates, a New York-based fund reported 12,409 shares. Captrust Advisors accumulated 0% or 1,981 shares. Glenmede Trust Commerce Na invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Menta Ltd Company has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Boston Prtnrs invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Guardian Life Insur Comm Of America invested in 1,843 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ww Asset Mngmt accumulated 46,035 shares. 228,342 were accumulated by Nordea Investment Management. 29,247 are owned by Lpl Financial. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 216,700 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd accumulated 100,455 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Heritage Wealth holds 3,005 shares. Bragg Fin Advsrs Inc accumulated 186,510 shares.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 910,000 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 230,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $197.77M for 18.37 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $294.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 2,863 shares to 10,517 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ssga Income Allocation Etf (INKM) by 12,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).