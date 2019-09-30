Lonestar Capital Management Position In Entercom Communications (ETM) Was Boosted; As Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness (GRX) Stock Were Volatile, Holder Ancora Advisors Decreased by $327,000 Its Stake

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness (GRX) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 32,700 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 34,374 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 67,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 19,273 shares traded. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 248.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 910,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.40 million, up from 365,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $484.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 691,599 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 1,000 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $43.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 107,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,740 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 20,108 shares to 21,955 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $210,000 activity.