Lonestar Capital Management Maintains Holding in Symantec (SYMC); Magna Intl (MGA) Holder Portland Investment Counsel Cut Position

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 5.72M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 12/04/2018 – Symantec and NTT Security Announce Planned Strategic Partnership to Securely Manage Web Applications; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $1.234 BLN, UP 5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: AUDIT COMMITTEE STARTED INTERNAL PROBE; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join; 14/05/2018 – Symantec recoups some losses ahead of investor call to address audit; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades to Session High Amid Chatter; 11/05/2018 – Symantec had its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 18/05/2018 – FITCH: SYMANTEC’S INTERNAL PROBE INCREASES EVENT RISK WI

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 339,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, down from 426,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 621,241 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 287,081 shares to 368,042 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 4.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $518.93M for 7.49 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.84% negative EPS growth.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 64,068 shares to 285,932 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. $422,327 worth of stock was sold by Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. on Thursday, February 14.

