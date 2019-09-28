Lonestar Capital Management Lowered Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Position by $1.24 Million; Share Price Rose; Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Boosted Texas Instrs (TXN) Position by $2.86 Million; Stock Value Rose

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 25,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 145,659 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.72M, up from 120,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 5.01M shares traded or 8.96% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 123,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.68M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 638,535 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.69M for 11.18 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Constellium N.V. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium to Supply Airware® Aluminium Solutions to Blue Origin – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on February 21, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 910,000 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 253,970 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Sunbelt holds 4,435 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Jensen Mngmt has invested 1.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 5,836 are owned by Amer Financial Bank. Bp Public Ltd owns 98,000 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated reported 876,167 shares. Vanguard accumulated 86.13 million shares or 0.37% of the stock. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.52% or 37,197 shares. 1St Source Bancorporation, a Indiana-based fund reported 2,533 shares. Westwood Holding Grp holds 0.62% or 497,483 shares. 1.10M are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested in 1,199 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp reported 14,200 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest reported 500 shares stake.