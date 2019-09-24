Lonestar Capital Management Lowered Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holding; AUSTRALIS CAPITAL COMMON SHARES CAN (AUSAF) Shorts Decreased By 7.91%

AUSTRALIS CAPITAL INC COMMON SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:AUSAF) had a decrease of 7.91% in short interest. AUSAF’s SI was 39,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.91% from 43,000 shares previously. With 158,400 avg volume, 0 days are for AUSTRALIS CAPITAL INC COMMON SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:AUSAF)’s short sellers to cover AUSAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.63% or $0.021 during the last trading session, reaching $0.557. About 102,203 shares traded. Australis Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSAF) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased Constellium Nv (CSTM) stake by 6.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 123,981 shares as Constellium Nv (CSTM)’s stock rose 31.83%. The Lonestar Capital Management Llc holds 1.68 million shares with $16.83M value, down from 1.80 million last quarter. Constellium Nv now has $1.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.60% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 1.48 million shares traded or 37.88% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium’s operations in Singen certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.67 million for 11.27 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.