Lonestar Capital Management Lifted Stake in Ezcorp (EZPW); Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Boosted Position by $1.04 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 267,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 773,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32M, up from 505,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.97M market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 579,217 shares traded or 82.14% up from the average. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 02/05/2018 – EZCORP Reports 47% Increase in Second Quarter Net Income; 25/04/2018 – Ezcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW); 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C; 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 321,896 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.80 million, up from 298,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 2.51 million shares traded or 6.20% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $244.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Security Bancshares C (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 123,780 shares to 590,853 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc by 47,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,763 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 60,598 are owned by Zacks Invest Management. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability Company (Wy) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Strategic Fin Ser holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 86,375 shares. Private Ocean Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 40,300 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 20,430 shares. Omers Administration Corp invested in 0.06% or 126,300 shares. Holderness Invs Comm accumulated 7,825 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Com accumulated 6,214 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Regions Financial Corporation reported 18,096 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Prudential Fincl reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability owns 10,440 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 1,000 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $43.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 266,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold EZPW shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 0.73% less from 47.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) or 302,285 shares. Moreover, First Wilshire Mngmt has 2.22% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). First Advsr Lp holds 95,017 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Citadel Advsrs Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). 12,545 were reported by Stifel. Principal Grp holds 0% or 424,464 shares. 17,972 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Qs Ltd Liability stated it has 379,506 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Next Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 458,174 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Service Automobile Association has 0% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Systematic Financial Management LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 86,375 shares.