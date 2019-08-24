Lonestar Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Symantec (SYMC) by $1.22 Million; Bancolombia S A (CIB) Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Decreased Position

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 11,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 142,844 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, down from 154,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.73. About 222,467 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 8.24 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AT THIS TIME, DOES NOT ANTICIPATE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON ITS HISTORICAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FROM INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 16/05/2018 – SYMANTEC RATING MAY BE CUT TO JUNK BY MOODY’S ON INTERNAL PROBE; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC PROVIDES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON INVESTIGATION; 11/05/2018 – Symantec had its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.65; 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP REVENUE $4,760 MLN – $4,900 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Symantec Corporation (SYMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Terraform Pwr Inc by 34,576 shares to 128,159 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 163,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 602,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).

