Lonestar Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Symantec (SYMC) as Market Value Declined; Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Allstate Has Upped Its Holding

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.73. About 4.31M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Anticipation of Google Chrome 66 Distrust Date; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mob; 14/05/2018 – Symantec just held a conference call that failed to answer the question on everybody’s mind; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Symantec at ‘BB+’; Outlook Positive; 11/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Symantec Rtgs Unchgd By Intrnl Audit Invstgtn; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Gains Ahead of Investor Call to Address Investigation; 10/05/2018 – Symantec reports smaller quarterly loss; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES SYMANTEC ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE FOLLOWING

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 74.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 15,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,926 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 20,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 3.07 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. $1.05 million worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) was sold by Kapuria Samir on Thursday, February 14.