Lonestar Capital Management Increases Stake in Ezcorp (EZPW); As Exelon (EXC) Share Value Declined, Holder Heartland Advisors Decreased Stake by $1.38 Million

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 29,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 243,753 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.69 million, down from 273,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 7.53M shares traded or 27.39% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 29/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on DOJ and FERC Filing in Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act Lawsuit; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 27/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 19/04/2018 – Exelon Tremendous Promise in Advanced Nuclear Technologies, With Needed Reforms; 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS; 26/04/2018 – EXELON CORP SAYS IS SETTING A GOAL TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM ITS INTERNAL OPERATIONS BY 15 PERCENT BY 2022; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 267,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 773,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32 million, up from 505,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.97M market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 564,634 shares traded or 78.93% up from the average. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT; 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP Reports 47% Increase in Second Quarter Net Income; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW); 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $855.00 million for 13.43 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

