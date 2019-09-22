Lonestar Capital Management Increases Holding in Pg&E (PCG); Jennison Associates Boosted Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding by $6.77 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.33M, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 13.08M shares traded or 62.32% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 2008.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 58,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 61,844 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.14M, up from 2,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 1.39 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 1,500 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $121.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 266,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Large Option Trader Makes Bearish Long-Term Bets Against PG&E – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E seeks $14B-plus in equity for restructuring plan – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E wildfire payment bill dead for now, complicating restructure effort – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Citi Upgrades PG&E Corporation (PCG) to Neutral on Game Changing Subro Settlement – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders on the line in rival PG&E bankruptcy plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Lp holds 0.81% or 2.01M shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Tech accumulated 1,700 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc Inc reported 7,010 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). King Street Management Limited Partnership stated it has 5.00M shares or 6.66% of all its holdings. Amp Invsts has 300,170 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Whittier Com reported 6,809 shares. 23,398 were reported by Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Fmr Limited Company holds 0.03% or 12.56 million shares. Sei Invests owns 106,845 shares. invested in 33,455 shares or 0% of the stock. Csat Inv Advisory Lp, a Michigan-based fund reported 454 shares. 20,619 are owned by Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. 37,085 were reported by Principal Fin Gp Inc. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 146,161 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Financial Corporation In invested in 700 shares. 4,257 were reported by Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Com. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.21% or 7,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Inv Management Co has invested 0.44% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 1.58 million shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd has 0.03% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,413 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 358,101 shares. Moreover, Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv has 0.12% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 12,122 shares. 1,913 are owned by First Long Island Investors Lc. Jennison Ltd Llc accumulated 61,844 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Girard Ptnrs Ltd owns 4,264 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 12,339 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Diligent Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 4,648 shares. Cohen Lawrence B, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,703 shares.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Excellent Stocks to Watch for 2020 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.