Lonestar Capital Management Increases Holding in Entercom Communications (ETM); As Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stock Value Rose, Holder Sound Shore Management Cut Its Stake

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 27.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 795,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 2.08 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.02 million, down from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.89B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. It is up 24.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 248.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 910,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.40 million, up from 365,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.0824 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7276. About 578,161 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.18 million for 22.06 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communication has 0.04% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 6,781 shares. Arvest Natl Bank Tru Division owns 264,253 shares. Cap Inc Ca reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 118,376 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 65,468 shares in its portfolio. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp owns 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 127 shares. Family Cap has invested 2.43% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wafra reported 0.73% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 3,884 are owned by New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Co. Palisade Capital Limited Company Nj reported 0.17% stake. Virginia-based Palladium Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 175,222 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Com accumulated 0.07% or 22,369 shares. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 7,521 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt holds 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 142,453 shares.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 111,811 shares to 3.76M shares, valued at $168.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 200,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP).

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 1,000 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $43.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 266,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,000 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.95 million activity.