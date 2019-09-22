Lonestar Capital Management Holds Position in Pg&E (PCG); As Ross Stores (ROST) Market Valuation Rose, Boston Partners Upped Its Stake by $8.67 Million

Boston Partners increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 87,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.39M, up from 995,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $104.75. About 4.64 million shares traded or 119.49% up from the average. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.33M, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 13.08 million shares traded or 62.32% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 159 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Com holds 0% or 33,793 shares. Assetmark Inc has 44 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Knighthead Limited Liability has invested 43.52% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Centerbridge Ptnrs Ltd Partnership owns 27.07% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 9.62M shares. Captrust Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1,826 shares. Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Financial Bank Of America Corp De has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). D E Shaw & Communications Inc has invested 0.21% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 888,882 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 46,900 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Corp invested 2.08% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 2.22 million shares. Country Tru Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 78 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 1,500 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $121.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 266,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Citi Upgrades PG&E Corporation (PCG) to Neutral on Game Changing Subro Settlement – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shareholders on the line in rival PG&E bankruptcy plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Netflix, Roku, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E wildfire payment bill dead for now, complicating restructure effort – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hexavest accumulated 0.57% or 436,480 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc owns 0.04% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 14,192 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt accumulated 20,238 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Mackenzie Financial holds 5,256 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 700,354 shares. 1,070 are owned by Next Finance. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon owns 3.96 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Regions stated it has 0.19% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Synovus Corp holds 49,512 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 0.04% or 10,924 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Roundview Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 17,563 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Co has invested 0.16% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel, California-based fund reported 22,039 shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,323 shares to 21,139 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 2.48 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Ross Stores’s (NASDAQ:ROST) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Ross Stores (ROST) Stands Out Amid Retail-Wholesale Peers – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Ross Stores, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ROST) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “15 Retail Survivors to Buy for the Long Run – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.