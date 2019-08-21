Lonestar Capital Management Holding In Symantec (SYMC) Was Has Lifted; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Its Copart (CPRT) Position by $339,060

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Copart Inc. (CPRT) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 5,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 219,252 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28M, up from 213,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Copart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $77.18. About 287,949 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.86. About 1.53M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS COMMENCED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH A FORMER EMPLOYEE’S CONCERNS REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES INCLUDE COMMENTARY ON HISTORICAL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 23/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO OPEN NEW PRIVACY & DATA PROTECTION LAB IN GERMANY; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Unlikely Investigation Completed in Time for Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Yr Ended March 30; 23/05/2018 – Symantec’s Woes Could Be Carbon Black’s Blessing as Ratings Loom; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Anticipation of Google Chrome 66 Distrust Date; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Doesn’t Anticipate Material Adverse Impact on Historical Fincl Statements; 22/03/2018 – Cyber risk modeller emerges from under Symantec’s wing

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Symantec, Broadcom cease deal negotiations – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: K, SYMC, SBUX – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “George Soros’ Firm Buys Tech Stocks in 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Symantec (SYMC) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 120,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 57,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,600 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Trust Co, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 28,673 shares. Rhenman Ptnrs Asset invested in 0.03% or 9,734 shares. Bonness Enter Inc holds 0.77% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 51,500 shares. Boston Partners holds 0.1% or 3.18M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 227,321 were accumulated by Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 1.16 million shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.04% or 80,627 shares. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 207,432 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.46M shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 11,261 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 53,363 shares. Gam Holdg Ag has 0.4% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 2,361 shares. Pictet North America Advsr invested in 0.19% or 55,000 shares.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 277,930 shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $69.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 130,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd..