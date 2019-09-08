Lonestar Capital Management Holding in Symantec (SYMC) Has Raised as Stock Price Declined; Ativo Capital Management Decreased Infosys LTD Sp Adr (INFY) Holding by $654,540 as Market Valuation Rose

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15B market cap company. The stock increased 4.47% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.52. About 15.52M shares traded or 63.59% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP DELAYS 10-K FILING; 14/05/2018 – Symantec executives hosted a conference call on Monday and failed to do little more than address the concern on everyone’s minds: the investigation announced last week; 21/05/2018 – Norton by Symantec to Release Fast, Secure Connected Home Wi-Fi Router in Australia; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS MAY FILE 10Q LATER DUE TO INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO HOST A CALL TO PROVIDE MORE INFO ON INVESTIGATION; 11/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Symantec Rtgs Unchgd By Intrnl Audit Invstgtn; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ENTERPRISE BUSINESS SHOULD HAVE TOP LINE REVENUE GROWTH OF HIGH SINGLE TO LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT IN FY 2020-CFO, CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says It Has Contacted SEC Regarding Investigation; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Info

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd Sp Adr (INFY) by 24.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 65,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 204,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 270,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 10.28M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO NOT NAMED AS ACCUSED PARTY IN THE FIR; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS – CO HAS NOT RECEIVED ALLEGED ANONYMOUS WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT AND IS UNABLE TO COMMENT ON COMPLAINT OR ALLEGATIONS MADE THEREIN; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q NET INCOME 36.9B RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION FOR CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $75 MLN; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- CO INITIATED IDENTIFICATION, EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR UNITS KALLIDUS AND SKAVA AND PANAYA; 13/04/2018 – The three companies to be sold are Israeli automation company Panaya, U.S.-based Kallidus and mobile commerce platform Skava. In explaining the sale, management said that the companies weren’t making “meaningful” contributions to Infosys. revenue; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – GROSS CLIENT ADDITIONS OF 73 IN MARCH QTR; 12/03/2018 – Infosys Announces its Intent to Voluntarily Delist from Euronext Paris and Euronext London Exchanges; 17/04/2018 – INFOSYS CEO PAREKH GIVES FIRST INTERVIEW WITH GLOBAL MEDIA; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO ACQUIRE WONGDOODY FOR UP TO $75M

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,582 shares to 6,042 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 6,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $558.73 million for 21.09 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.11% or 222,296 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 2.33M shares. Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 131,448 shares. Lpl Llc holds 0% or 27,912 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 173,902 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech, California-based fund reported 468,553 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Co accumulated 423 shares or 0% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 3,005 shares. Boston has 3.18M shares. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 950,091 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amp Investors Ltd has invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Zacks Investment Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). National Pension Serv holds 0.07% or 829,445 shares in its portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Com owns 0.06% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 49,455 shares.