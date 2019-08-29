Lonestar Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Symantec (SYMC) as Share Value Declined; M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) Position Has Increased by Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.95. About 6.58M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY ENTERPRISE SECURITY IMPLIED BILLINGS NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUE $609 MLN VS $656 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Symantec at ‘BB+’; Outlook Positive; 13/05/2018 – MW’s @Carson_C_Block with a cold read on Symantec $SYMC on his; 30/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Symantec On Review For Downgrade Following Internal Investigation Announcement; 11/05/2018 – Symantec Mystery Investigation Has Market Imagining the Worst; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says It Has Contacted SEC Regarding Investigation; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ REV $1.23B, EST. $1.19B; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS MAY FILE 10Q LATER DUE TO INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Doesn’t Anticipate Material Adverse Impact on Historical Fincl Statements

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 22,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The institutional investor held 350,975 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.20M, up from 328,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 241,495 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms M.D.C. Holdings’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M; 07/05/2018 – Richmond American Homes Announces Grand Opening In Layton; 09/05/2018 – Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Event In Peyton; 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Ending Backlog Dollar Value Up 18% to $1.88B

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 120,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 64,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,932 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ca, a California-based fund reported 8,999 shares. Matrix Asset Incorporated holds 0.89% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 226,499 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 5.96 million shares. Tobam accumulated 1.80 million shares or 2.09% of the stock. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Fjarde Ap invested 0.06% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.24% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication stated it has 153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 1.07M shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Company has 1,535 shares. Nomura Inc holds 0% or 25,768 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 57,991 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru holds 0% or 594 shares in its portfolio. Macroview Investment Management Ltd Company accumulated 155 shares.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integer Holdings Corporation by 5,920 shares to 151,257 shares, valued at $11.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 48,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,266 shares, and cut its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY).