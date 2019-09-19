Lonestar Capital Management Has Upped Its Pg&E (PCG) Position by $2.20 Million; National Beverage (FIZZ) Shareholder Gotham Asset Management Has Lifted Stake by $645,216 as Stock Price Declined

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.33 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22B market cap company. The stock increased 5.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 9.32 million shares traded or 10.87% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO REDUCE WILDFIRE RISK; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in National Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 323.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 14,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.03% . The hedge fund held 19,203 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $857,000, up from 4,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in National Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $47.11. About 333,831 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’)

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC) by 21,698 shares to 120,267 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 59,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,116 shares, and cut its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

