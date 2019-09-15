Lonestar Capital Management Has Upped Ezcorp (EZPW) Stake; Td Asset Management Has Lifted Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Stake by $26.03 Million as Market Value Rose

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 90.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 473,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 997,851 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.60M, up from 524,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.32. About 1.74M shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q EPS $1.64; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Net $597M; 02/05/2018 – Hartford Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.27, EST. $1.07; 04/04/2018 – New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance; 09/04/2018 – The Hartford Launches Admitted Cyber Liability Policy; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Reports First Quarter 2018 Income From Continuing Operations, After Tax, Of $428 Million ($1.18 Per Diluted Share); 09/03/2018 Hartford Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Hartford Funds Leads ETF Growth With 9.1% in Week; 15/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – IN PROCESS OF AMENDING, EXTENDING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WITH REDUCTION IN SIZE OF FACILITY TO $750 MLN

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 267,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 773,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32 million, up from 505,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.97M market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 564,634 shares traded or 77.56% up from the average. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 25/04/2018 – Ezcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW); 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP Reports 47% Increase in Second Quarter Net Income

More notable recent EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EZCORP, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EZCORP Announces Board of Directors Changes – Business Wire” published on April 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Edited Transcript of EZPW earnings conference call or presentation 1-Aug-19 12:30pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) were released by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance UK” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 13 investors sold EZPW shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 0.73% less from 47.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Group Nv owns 0.01% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 125,361 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 458,174 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 20,389 shares stake. Northern holds 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) or 651,487 shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 107,628 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Archon Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 1.25 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 158,258 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 95,017 shares. Granite Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 61,896 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Lc has invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 22,927 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 59,321 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs owns 4,319 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.01% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) or 13,031 shares.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 266,555 shares to 289,000 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $66.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 305,586 shares to 126,966 shares, valued at $16.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 4,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,861 shares, and cut its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc.

More notable recent The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:HIG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hartford Financial Services Group: 6% Preferred Stock Begins Trading On NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hartford launches tender offer for HIG, Navigators notes – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The Hartford Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $375 Per Share Of Series G Preferred Stock – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 155 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 311.43 million shares or 1.25% more from 307.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership, Michigan-based fund reported 821 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Moreover, Affinity Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.82% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 51,557 shares. Capital Returns Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 9,346 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 311,293 shares. Ghp Inv Advsrs Inc reported 46,579 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability reported 0.06% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 936,742 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Adage Cap Partners Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.08% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Aviva Public Limited Co accumulated 132,079 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 55,789 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 347,900 shares stake. Mirae Asset Ltd owns 13,616 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.