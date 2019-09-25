Lonestar Capital Management Has Trimmed Symantec (SYMC) Stake as Stock Declined; Pointstate Capital LP Position In Netflix (NFLX) Was Has Raised

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 126,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 879,402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $323.02M, up from 752,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.22B market cap company. The stock increased 4.26% or $10.84 during the last trading session, reaching $265.43. About 9.70M shares traded or 25.63% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Tops Revenue and Subscriber Estimates (Video); 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix’s Debt Rating To Ba3 From B1; The Outlook Is Stable; 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 08/03/2018 – Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 12/04/2018 – Netflix plans to release 80 original films in 2018 to its 109 million streaming customers around the world; 08/05/2018 – Cannes Festival Opens Under Specter of #MeToo, Sans Netflix; 14/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: No distribution is on board but sources say that Netflix is eyeing it

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 266,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 289,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29M, down from 555,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 5.07M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Information; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: GUIDANCE MAY CHANGE BASED ON OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.65; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q Rev $1.135B-$1.165B; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH A FORMER EMPLOYEE’S CONCERNS REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES INCLUDE COMMENTARY ON HISTORICAL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: AUDIT COMMITTEE STARTED INTERNAL PROBE; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT SAYS ON MARCH 8 CO, UNIT ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND RELEASE OF CLAIMS WITH SYMANTEC CORP – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Zscaler Inc. vs Symantec Corporation | Terminated-Dismissed | 04/20/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc owns 2,825 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 1,328 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Counsel holds 0.52% or 10,791 shares. 14,985 are held by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Amer Registered Advisor invested in 0.78% or 3,812 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 64,186 shares. Guardian Capital Advisors LP holds 0.03% or 624 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.48% or 84,318 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Davenport And Lc invested in 1,560 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parkside Retail Bank And Tru reported 550 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors stated it has 4,825 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 1,435 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability invested in 9,717 shares.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $4.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 419,001 shares to 334,464 shares, valued at $54.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 609,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,728 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 280,000 shares to 530,000 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 230,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM).

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $197.81 million for 18.62 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.