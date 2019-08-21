Lonestar Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Crown Holdings (CCK) Position by $4.32 Million as Valuation Rose; Sandy Spring Bank Has Increased Ppl (PPL) Position by $308,140; Stock Value Declined

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $66.51. About 607,579 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 848.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 9,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 11,111 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, up from 1,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.54. About 2.54 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Grisanti Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.6% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 4,269 are held by Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability. Old Republic Intll invested in 1.42% or 1.67 million shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners has 0.02% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 13,523 shares. Gam Holdg Ag stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 34,806 shares stake. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.07% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 219,430 shares. 38,100 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 293,033 shares or 0% of the stock. First Commonwealth Corporation Pa holds 0.14% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 7,070 shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt reported 8,293 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited reported 0.08% stake. Hilltop holds 19,377 shares. 109,400 are owned by Andra Ap.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) by 2,846 shares to 33,228 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,596 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd invested in 61,265 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc reported 0.08% stake. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 687,802 shares. Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Liability owns 12,318 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 178,813 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 139,030 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 2.54% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Signaturefd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Tiverton Asset Mngmt holds 0.19% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 79,626 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has 132 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 0.13% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 36 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Lp has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Susquehanna Interest Grp Incorporated Llp stated it has 28,970 shares.