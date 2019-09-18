Lonestar Capital Management Has Raised Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $2.20 Million; Share Value Declined; As Rexnord New (RXN) Valuation Rose, King Luther Capital Management Has Raised Its Position

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.33 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 6.55M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Believes Overall Programs Met State’s Standard; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (RXN) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 13,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 153,060 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63M, up from 139,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 1.09M shares traded or 70.36% up from the average. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE OF $420 MLN TO $440 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Adjusted EBITDA $420M-$440M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.65; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES CO’S VAG OPERATIONS; 19/03/2018 – Rexnord at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss/Shr 65c; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $111M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 GAAP NET INCOME TO BE IN A RANGE OF $129 MLN TO $143 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 94,005 shares to 15,355 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,536 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold RXN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 104.00 million shares or 1.66% more from 102.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Ltd invested in 0.04% or 81,600 shares. 71,720 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 162,137 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Associates Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 3.05M shares. United Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 24,861 shares or 0% of the stock. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 10,828 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 10,350 shares. Moody Bancorp Trust Division invested in 0.11% or 132,340 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity reported 0.01% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Parametric Port Assoc Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 22,463 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 75,795 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Broadview Advsrs Ltd reported 324,981 shares.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 107,698 shares to 325,740 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 123,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd reported 4.19M shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 801,992 shares. First Wilshire Secs Management has 1.26% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 225,169 were reported by Glendon Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership. Lenox Wealth accumulated 55 shares or 0% of the stock. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 16,459 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,468 shares. American Century stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Commonwealth National Bank Of invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 25,542 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Rare Infrastructure Ltd invested 3.47% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Numerixs Invest Techs has 1,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd stated it has 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 30,720 were accumulated by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada.