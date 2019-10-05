Lonestar Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Pg&E (PCG) as Market Valuation Declined; As Home Depot Com (HD) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Decreased Its Position by $667,782

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.33M, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 13.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 15.80M shares traded or 80.38% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corporation Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 07:23 PM; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 62.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 3,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1,922 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $399,000, down from 5,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $227.93. About 3.02M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.61 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

