Lonestar Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Crown Holdings (CCK) by $4.32 Million; As Home Depot Com (HD) Stock Price Rose, First Long Island Investors Increased Stake by $514,745

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.5. About 903,402 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 2,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 124,772 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.94 million, up from 122,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.68M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fin Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 5,073 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Lc owns 2% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 74,502 shares. Spark Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 12,500 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,005 shares. Eastern Bank invested in 1.54% or 119,456 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 43,582 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Meritage Mgmt, Kansas-based fund reported 104,169 shares. Huber Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.61% or 79,200 shares. Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Cap LP reported 3,800 shares stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 20,855 shares. Driehaus Capital holds 0.01% or 1,379 shares. Capital Advisors Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Boys Arnold & holds 1.41% or 49,168 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement invested in 0.81% or 213,362 shares. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.5% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,210 shares to 130,689 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 70,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,668 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,462 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Contrarian Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs accumulated 41,443 shares. Moreover, Fort Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 1,500 shares. 61,265 were reported by Elk Creek Ltd Liability. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gru Ltd Liability Co has 3.01 million shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. 132 are held by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. Northern Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 794,253 shares. Mariner reported 0.04% stake. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp stated it has 687,802 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barnett Incorporated invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.03% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Citigroup has 965,820 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The California-based Aperio Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 25,000 were reported by Hussman Strategic.